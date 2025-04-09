WWE Raw Hits Netflix Top 10 With 5.9M Hours Watched, But Sees Dip

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Raw's March 31 debut on Netflix has proven difficult to evaluate accurately due to the platform's inclusion of India in its global data.

According to Netflix, Raw ranked No. 8 for the week with 5.9 million viewing hours and 2.9 million total views. Despite the longer episode runtime—ten minutes more than the previous two weeks—Netflix reported a three percent drop in performance, even though total viewing time had increased.

This decline is particularly significant when considering India was factored into the ratings for this episode. During its first week on Netflix, Raw failed to make the top ten list among English-language programs in India, despite previously drawing millions of viewers on Sony Ten. This suggests that a large portion of WWE’s traditional Indian television audience has not transitioned to Netflix viewing.

For context, the metrics used by Netflix assume most of the audience watched the show on replay, which skews the overall numbers. Using an estimate where 80 percent of viewers saw the two-hour and 34-minute version and 20 percent watched the shorter one-hour and 51-minute version, the viewership works out to approximately 2,650,000 households. With generous estimates, that equates to around 3,631,000 total viewers worldwide.