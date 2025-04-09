WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Stephanie Vaquer Set to Defend NXT Women's Title in Explosive Four-Way at Stand & Deliver

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 09, 2025

Stephanie Vaquer will put her NXT Women’s Championship on the line in a high-stakes four-way match at NXT Stand & Deliver.

The match was made official following a chaotic series of events on NXT. It all began with an opening bout between Jaida Parker and Jordynne Grace, which was thrown out and ruled a no contest after Stephanie Vaquer interfered. The unexpected appearance of Giulia added even more shock to the segment, as she made her return to television after being absent since losing the NXT Women’s Title to Vaquer.

Initially, Vaquer appeared pleased to see her former rival, but Giulia made her intentions clear by leveling the champion with a northern lights bomb. Later in the night, Giulia declared that her actions were not about friendship, but about reclaiming the championship she once held. She demanded a rematch for the title, setting the stage for an explosive showdown.

In a separate backstage segment, Vaquer approached Ava and declared that she would defend her title against all three challengers—Giulia, Jordynne Grace, and Jaida Parker—at Stand & Deliver.

Vaquer’s dominance has been undeniable in recent weeks. After becoming a double champion by defeating Giulia at Roadblock, she went on to retain the NXT Women’s Title against Parker and successfully defended the North American Title against Fallon Henley on the same night. Vaquer later agreed to vacate the North American Championship on the condition that she could choose her opponent for Stand & Deliver.

With tensions running high and unresolved rivalries boiling over, the NXT Women’s Championship picture is hotter than ever heading into Stand & Deliver.

Updated NXT Stand & Deliver card:

  • NXT Champion Oba Femi defends against Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans in a Triple Threat Match

  • Ladder Match for the vacant NXT Women’s North American Championship: Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Izzi Dame vs. Sol Ruca vs. TBD vs. TBD

  • NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer defends against Giulia, Jordynne Grace, and Jaida Parker

