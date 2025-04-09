WWE Reportedly Set to Bring Money in the Bank to Los Angeles This June

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE is reportedly making plans to bring this year’s Money in the Bank premium live event to Los Angeles, California, according to WrestleVotes. The show is expected to take place at the Intuit Dome, the same venue that recently hosted the January 6th premiere of Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

While WWE has yet to make an official announcement, the company is targeting either the first or second weekend in June for the event. During a recent Q&A session on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes reaffirmed the plans and offered an update on when fans can expect confirmation.

“It’s still happening, as we reported. I believe it’s June 7th from The Intuit Dome from Los Angeles. The announcement is coming at the end of the month. I get it’s cutting close, but it’s coming,” WrestleVotes stated.

As anticipation continues to build, fans should keep an eye out for the formal reveal in the coming weeks.