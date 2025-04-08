Kelly Kelly Signs WWE Legend's Deal for Long-Term Partnership

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Kelly Kelly is reportedly being looked after by WWE for the long term.

A new update from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select suggests that the former WWE Divas Champion has now signed a WWE Legend’s deal. This type of agreement usually involves WWE retaining the rights to use a talent’s name and likeness for merchandise, promotional purposes, and potential future appearances.

Although Kelly Kelly has not stepped inside the ring for a match since the 2022 Royal Rumble, she has remained connected to the company through various appearances. She took part in multiple Battle Royals over the years, including two in 2019, and others in 2020 and 2022.

Originally retiring from full-time competition in the summer of 2012 at the young age of 25, Kelly Kelly went on to explore opportunities outside the wrestling ring. She pursued reality television, acting roles, and other entertainment ventures during her time away from WWE.

She also made a surprising return to WWE television by briefly capturing the 24/7 Championship during one of her appearances.