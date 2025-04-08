Bully Ray Says Charlotte Flair “Got Murdered” by Hostile Chicago Crowd

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton’s recent “SmackDown” segment has taken center stage in the wrestling world, overshadowing even John Cena’s heel turn and Jon Moxley’s barbed wire plunge. While much of the buzz centers around the possibility that the segment went off script and that real tension exists between Flair and Stratton, another key element has gone largely overlooked—how brutally Flair was received by the Chicago crowd.

Speaking on “Busted Open Radio,” Bully Ray highlighted how visibly shaken Flair appeared. Despite regularly praising Flair, the two-time Hall of Famer did not hold back in his assessment.

"She got murdered by that Chicago crowd," Bully said. "They got under her skin. She lost her place. She couldn't find her footing. And thus every moment that went by that Chicago realized they were getting under her skin, they went after her even more, to the point it seemed like she tapped on the mic, [to where she even said] 'Okay Tiffany, you can have the last word.'

"I'll be damned if I'm ever giving anybody the [last word], or just giving up the last word. As a heel, I will allow, I will silently allow my babyface to have the last word. But I'll never tell my babyface 'You can have the last word.' She flew the white flag in that situation."