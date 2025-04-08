Meiko Satomura's Final Stardom Opponent Confirmed Ahead of Retirement

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Meiko Satomura’s opponent for her final match in Stardom has officially been revealed.

As the legendary performer prepares to close the book on her in-ring career, Satomura will compete one last time for Stardom on April 27 at the All Star Grand Queendom 2025 event in Yokohama Arena. She will join forces with Mika Iwata and Yuna in a six-woman tag team match to take on the trio of Saori Anou, Natsupoi, and Aya Sakura.

This match will serve as a prelude to Satomura’s official retirement bout, which is scheduled for April 29 at Sendai Girls’ “Satomura The Final.” That event will mark the end of a groundbreaking 30-year journey in professional wrestling.

Satomura announced in June 2024 that she would step away from the ring in 2025. A month later, she took part in WWE’s tour of Japan, wrestling on three consecutive house shows. She capped off that run by challenging Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship on the final night. Ahead of her final matches, Satomura is also slated to appear at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s event on April 15, where she will face Kenoh.

The updated lineup for Stardom’s All Star Grand Queendom 2025 on Sunday, April 27 is as follows: