Cody Rhodes Talks Realness in WWE: “I Don’t Have a Character, I Am Me”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 08, 2025

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s Pardon My Take, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes addressed comments made by John Cena, who had publicly questioned Rhodes' authenticity as a performer. Rather than firing back defensively, Rhodes opened up about his connection with the audience, reflecting on how his approach has resonated with fans in a way that continues to surprise even him.

“It’s always easier [to be the bad guy]. Every week, I think they’re gonna boo me and every week we’ve been lucky where it’s been like, no, we like you,” Rhodes said. He described the surreal experience of stepping out for his entrance each night, where the explosive production and crowd reaction combine to create a moment that still catches him off guard. “I genuinely find a surprise every night, the way they do my entrance, I’m surrounded by all this pyro and then it does these sparks and then I can really hear the audience and it’s legit the coolest thing ever.”

Rhodes admitted there is no specific formula for his success but acknowledged several factors that have likely contributed to his popularity. “I think there’s an element of being in the family and the love they had with my dad and the connection we had.” He went on to explain how his transparency and authenticity have played a big role in building a meaningful bond with fans, saying, “I think it’s cause I took them on the full ride from the time I was back at WWE — also, with the suspension of disbelief and what we do, everything about me is [real]. I don’t have a character, I am me and I’m really happy that it has worked out.”

Even in traditionally tough wrestling cities like Chicago or New York, Rhodes admitted he braces for rejection but continues to be met with overwhelming support. “I’m always expecting like, yup, Barclays or something, or Chicago is notoriously a tough wrestling market and then in those places, they’re like, nah he’s cool. I’m very lucky. At a certain point, who knows, but it’s very blessed.”


