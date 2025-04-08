Tammy Sytch Ordered to Pay $5 Million in Civil DUI Case

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tammy Sytch has been ordered to pay $5 million to the estate of Julian Lasseter following the conclusion of a civil case related to a fatal DUI crash in 2022. The judgment, issued in Volusia County, Florida, marks the legal closure of the lawsuit connected to the incident that claimed Lasseter’s life and led to Sytch’s imprisonment.

The civil judgment was formally entered on April 3, 2025, by Circuit Judge Mary G. Jolley. This followed a settlement agreement reached earlier in February. According to the ruling, Sytch must pay the full amount with added interest and is required to submit a financial disclosure under oath within 45 days unless the judgment is fulfilled or discovery proceedings are postponed.

Julian Lasseter lost his life in March 2022 when Sytch, who was driving under the influence and on a suspended license, crashed into his vehicle. Authorities reported that Sytch had an open bottle of vodka in her car and cannabis in her system at the time of the crash.

The civil lawsuit brought against Sytch accused her of gross negligence and sought damages exceeding $30,000. The claim was filed by Lasseter’s adult daughter, citing medical costs, funeral expenses, and the emotional trauma caused by the sudden loss.

Sytch was previously sentenced in November 2023 to 17 years in prison on charges of DUI manslaughter and other related offenses. She was also given an additional eight years of probation. The court denied her request to have the sentences served concurrently.

She remains incarcerated and is projected to be in prison until at least 2039.