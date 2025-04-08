Josh Barnett in Talks with William Regal About In-Ring Return at GCW Bloodsport XIII

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Josh Barnett has confirmed he has spoken with William Regal about the possibility of stepping back into the ring during WrestleMania 41 week in 2025.

Regal, who currently serves as WWE's Vice President of Global Talent Development, last wrestled in November 2013 against Antonio Cesaro (now Claudio Castagnoli) in NXT. Despite his retirement from active competition, interest in a return appears to remain strong among fans and peers alike.

While appearing on Ringsiders Wrestling, Barnett shared that he has already approached Regal about participating in Bloodsport XIII, part of GCW’s The Collective series taking place in April 2025.

“You think I haven’t had some conversations with William Regal about, ‘If you should feel spry…’” Barnett said. “The ball is in his court. If he says it’s time, done. If he prefers spectating, that’s also done. Whatever he wants—he’s right.”

Regal has previously attended GCW events as a guest and supporter. His son, Charlie Dempsey, had a notable 2024 run with three appearances at Bloodsport events, helping fuel speculation of Regal’s potential return.

Bloodsport XIII is set for April 17 and will include several anticipated moments, including Natalya’s first-ever GCW match and Pete Dunne’s GCW debut. The week will also feature the GCW Presents ID Championship Tournament on April 16, where new details have emerged regarding WWE’s involvement in the event.