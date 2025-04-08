AEW Star Peter Avalon Sidelined Following Shoulder Surgery Recovery

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Peter Avalon is currently recovering after undergoing shoulder surgery, which explains his absence from AEW and Ring of Honor programming in recent months. The update was shared by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, who confirmed that Avalon is now in the healing process as he takes time away from the ring.

Avalon, who joined All Elite Wrestling in April 2019 before the company's official launch at Double or Nothing, was among the earliest members of the AEW roster. He made his debut at Fyter Fest in June 2019, taking on the role of “The Librarian” alongside Leva Bates in one of the company’s early character-driven acts.

In addition to his AEW appearances, Avalon became a regular presence in Ring of Honor programming throughout 2023. His last known in-ring appearance for ROH was on the October 26, 2024, episode, where he faced Atlantis Jr. in a match for the ROH World Television Championship. Although Avalon came up short in that contest, he remained a visible competitor until his recent injury-related absence.

WNS sends its best wishes to Peter Avalon as he recovers and looks forward to seeing him return to action when fully healed.