Will Ospreay Hopes to Renew Rivalry With Josh Alexander in AEW

Will Ospreay is open to rekindling his rivalry with Josh Alexander in AEW, should the opportunity arise.

The pair split victories in two acclaimed matches for TNA Wrestling between 2023 and 2024. With Alexander now a free agent following the expiration of his TNA contract in February, speculation has grown that he could be AEW's wildcard entrant in the Owen Hart Foundation men's tournament. Ospreay, speaking to Sports Illustrated, said he is unsure whether Alexander has signed with AEW but would welcome the chance to face him again.

“It’s not been confirmed that he’s signed anything yet,” said Ospreay. “But I had two epic matches with him in TNA… I was a fan the moment, like, that first five minutes I started wrestling with him. I just knew, ‘Oh my God, this guy is actually genuinely incredible.’”

Ospreay added that a tournament final rematch with Alexander to settle their 1-1 score would be an ideal scenario but reiterated that he does not know Alexander's current contract status.

The unnamed wildcard entrant is slated to face Hangman Page in the opening round of the tournament, while Ospreay is already through to the semifinals after defeating Kevin Knight. The finals are set for AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view this May, with the winner receiving a World Championship match at All In: Texas.

Ospreay also floated NJPW's Gabe Kidd as a potential wildcard pick.

Alexander, a former TNA World Champion, has made appearances for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling since his TNA exit and is booked for another show with the promotion in May.