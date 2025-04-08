Big E Responds to Neck Joke Made on WWE Raw

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Big E is not upset over a recent joke made at his expense during WWE Raw.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, guest-commentating during The War Raiders vs. New Day match to promote the upcoming “Roast of WrestleMania,” made a crack about Big E’s broken neck, saying, “The only thing stiffer than Michael Cole is Big E’s neck.”

While the joke stirred conversation online, Big E addressed it on WWE’s Raw Recap podcast, making it clear he was not offended.

“I guess, at my big age of 39 years old, people will say what they want about you. Their opinion of you is not — has nothing to do with me. It’s not my business,” Big E said. “Look, say what you want, he was given a mic, he was given an opportunity. People will feel how they want to… I really have no desire to weigh in on this. I didn’t sign up for this. I wasn’t aware of this. He did what he wanted to. People signed off on it. Has nothing to do with me, truly.”

Big E broke his neck during a match in March 2022. Although he is unlikely to return to the ring due to his injury, he has remained involved in WWE as a panelist and is at peace with his situation.

Hinchcliffe, known for his Kill Tony podcast, will headline WWE’s untelevised Roast of WrestleMania event in Las Vegas on April 20 following night two of WrestleMania 41. The show will feature appearances from Hinchcliffe’s comedian friends and WWE stars like Sami Zayn, The Miz, Braun Strowman, and Paul Heyman.