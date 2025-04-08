AJ Styles Set for Pre-WrestleMania Clash Against Karrion Kross on WWE Raw

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AJ Styles is set for a WrestleMania 41 warm-up match on the Monday, April 14 episode of WWE Raw, where he will go one-on-one with Karrion Kross.

The match was made official following a tense backstage interaction on this week’s show. Kross expressed his support for Styles ahead of his high-profile WrestleMania clash with Logan Paul, warning that a loss to an outsider like Paul would reflect poorly on the entire WWE locker room. In response, Styles promised to give Kross a sample of the punishment Paul can expect to receive at WrestleMania, setting the stage for their showdown next Monday.

Also confirmed for the episode is an appearance by Roman Reigns, just days before WrestleMania 41. Reigns is set to headline night one of the event in a triple threat match against CM Punk and Seth Rollins on Saturday, April 19.

Next week’s Raw will see Reigns respond to the news that his “Wise Man” Paul Heyman is contractually obligated to be in CM Punk’s corner at WrestleMania. The development stems from a heated closing segment this week, where Rollins struck Punk with a curb stomp. Rollins then appeared ready to do the same to Heyman, only to stop at the last moment—reminding Heyman that he now owes him a favor for sparing him.

