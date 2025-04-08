El Grande Americano vs. Rey Mysterio Official for WWE WrestleMania 41

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

El Grande Americano is officially set to make his WrestleMania debut in a high-profile singles match against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 41.

The match was confirmed on Monday Night Raw following a six-man tag team bout where Americano teamed with Brutus and Julius Creed to take on members of the LWO. The trio faced Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro, with Mysterio observing from ringside.

During the match, El Grande Americano used a steel plate concealed in his mask to deliver punishing headbutts—first targeting Mysterio at ringside and then striking Dragon Lee in the ring. That underhanded tactic helped Americano and the Creed Brothers secure the victory for American Made.

Later in the night, an irate Rey Mysterio confronted Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, demanding a match against El Grande Americano at WrestleMania. Pearce granted the request, making the match official.

The updated WrestleMania 41 card, taking place over two nights at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, now includes:

Night One – Saturday, April 19

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk (with Paul Heyman) vs. Seth Rollins – Main Event

Night Two – Sunday, April 20

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena – Main Event

Scheduled for either night