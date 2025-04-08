WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
El Grande Americano vs. Rey Mysterio Official for WWE WrestleMania 41

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 08, 2025

El Grande Americano is officially set to make his WrestleMania debut in a high-profile singles match against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 41.

The match was confirmed on Monday Night Raw following a six-man tag team bout where Americano teamed with Brutus and Julius Creed to take on members of the LWO. The trio faced Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro, with Mysterio observing from ringside.

During the match, El Grande Americano used a steel plate concealed in his mask to deliver punishing headbutts—first targeting Mysterio at ringside and then striking Dragon Lee in the ring. That underhanded tactic helped Americano and the Creed Brothers secure the victory for American Made.

Later in the night, an irate Rey Mysterio confronted Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, demanding a match against El Grande Americano at WrestleMania. Pearce granted the request, making the match official.

The updated WrestleMania 41 card, taking place over two nights at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, now includes:

Night One – Saturday, April 19

  • Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk (with Paul Heyman) vs. Seth Rollins – Main Event

Night Two – Sunday, April 20

  • Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena – Main Event

Scheduled for either night

  • World Heavyweight Champion Gunther vs. Jey Uso

  • WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair

  • Women’s World Champion IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley – Triple Threat

  • WWE United States Champion LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu

  • WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio – Four-Way Match

  • Naomi vs. Jade Cargill

  • AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

  • Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. TBD


