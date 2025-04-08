Linda McMahon Moves to Dismiss Ring Boy Abuse Lawsuit Over Lack of Ties to Maryland

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Linda McMahon is attempting to have herself removed from the ongoing lawsuit concerning the alleged abuse of ring boys by former WWE employee Mel Phillips.

As reported by Post Wrestling, McMahon filed a motion to dismiss the case on Monday, citing a lack of sufficient ties to the state of Maryland, where the lawsuit was filed. Her legal team argued that McMahon’s only connection to Maryland dates back several decades, when she rented an apartment in the state from 1970 to 1972. They also noted that she may have briefly held a wrestling license in Maryland in 2004, but emphasized that this should not establish jurisdiction.

In a written declaration, McMahon stated that she had no knowledge of or contact with the five individuals who filed the lawsuit. “Until this lawsuit, I was unaware of their allegations against me or anyone else named in the complaint,” she wrote.

The court recently approved an order permitting McMahon, Vince McMahon, WWE, and TKO to obtain identifying information about the anonymous plaintiffs, including their names, dates of birth, and current addresses.

McMahon also sought to clarify her lack of involvement with Mel Phillips, the former WWE ring announcer and head of the ring crew. “I never personally supervised Phillips while he was employed by WWE, nor did I direct his activities,” she stated. “Phillips never acted as my agent. If Phillips traveled to Maryland and committed acts of sexual abuse while in Maryland, it was certainly not at my direction nor with my knowledge.”

She also added that she never employed any of the individuals referred to as “Ring Boys” in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, which was filed in October, alleges that the defendants—including Vince McMahon, Linda McMahon, TKO Group, and WWE—were aware of Mel Phillips’ abusive conduct toward underage boys and failed to act. Phillips was dismissed from WWE in 1992 after public allegations surfaced.

The case experienced a temporary delay in December as the Maryland Supreme Court reviewed the constitutionality of the Maryland Child Victims Act, the law that allowed the lawsuit to proceed. The court upheld the law, allowing the suit to move forward.