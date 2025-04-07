WWE Raw Heads to Minneapolis Tonight Ahead of WrestleMania 41

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Raw streams live on Netflix tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. As the road to WrestleMania 41 heats up, this marks the penultimate episode of Raw before the biggest event of the year.

Fans can expect a star-studded lineup, with GUNTHER and “Main Event” Jey Uso both set to appear as anticipation builds toward their possible WrestleMania roles. WWE official Adam Pearce is scheduled to address the evolving WWE Women’s World Championship situation, shedding light on what lies ahead for the division.

In what could be a pivotal moment, CM Punk and Paul Heyman are both confirmed for the broadcast, with many speculating on what kind of tension or alignment might surface between the two.

The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship will be defended when Lyra Valkyria takes on Bayley in what promises to be a highly competitive matchup.

In singles action, Penta goes one-on-one with Dominik Mysterio, while the WWE Tag Team Championships will be on the line as The War Raiders clash with The New Day.

El Grande Americano is also scheduled for in-ring competition, and Seth Rollins will make an appearance as questions continue to swirl around his WrestleMania status.

With so much at stake and only two episodes remaining before WrestleMania 41, tonight's Raw could shape the landscape of the grandest stage of them all.