Tony Schiavone Reflects on the Lost Art of Wrestling House Shows

During a recent episode of his What Happened When podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone took a moment to reflect on the role and importance of house shows in the wrestling industry—something he clearly holds in high regard.

Sharing his personal experience from his earlier days, Schiavone spoke fondly about attending WCW house shows as a ring announcer. He recalled the unique atmosphere and how it differed significantly from televised events. “I’ve done a lot of house shows as ring announcer. There was obviously a different vibe to a house show on many levels. Of course, with the cameras there, the guys are thinking, ‘This could be televised, so it’s not like a real house show.’ But just away from the regular television, it was really cool to be able to go out with the guys and go to a show that wasn’t televised. And I did a lot of those back in the JCP era. I loved them. I really did.”

Schiavone continued by elaborating on how house shows once served as a vital part of the wrestling business and entertainment culture. “I miss the house shows, I agree. It’s just a different vibe to it, a lot of excitement. The guys approach it differently. And it’s one of them lost arts, man.”

Drawing a broader comparison, Schiavone reflected on how the entertainment value of sports—including wrestling—has shifted in the television and streaming era. He noted that college football, much like wrestling, has become more about broadcast value than live experience. “You know, it’s like any other sport. I’ve said this many times, college football is not a football game anymore. It’s a television show. So television has changed the dynamic of everything. And then with streaming, and the money that television networks and streaming services are putting out. The reason college football is in the shape it’s in is because all the money ESPN and CBS is paying for all this stuff, right? And Fox, FS1, geez. They make millions, billions of dollars.”

Schiavone concluded with a reflection on how the financial structure of wrestling has evolved, with television and streaming now being primary sources of revenue. “So it’s just changed. You know, it’s they used to not take all these television timeouts, remember back in the day? But they do now. Why? Because that’s where the money is. The same thing as wrestling. These shows, the only really income you make from house shows are the gates, or unless someone paid you to come in there. But television, you get all the commercials.”