Swerve Strickland Fires Back at Booker T After AEW Dynasty Loss

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 07, 2025

Booker T discussed Swerve Strickland’s recent comments during an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, following Strickland’s appearance on Vlad TV. Booker T shared that he has had several interactions with the platform in the past but chose to decline multiple invitations to appear on the show — even when financial compensation was offered. He explained his reasoning, stating, “I am not going to be exploited,” and emphasized that he refused to participate in anything that might portray him in a negative light or contribute to damaging narratives about Black individuals in the wrestling industry. DJ Vlad later released screenshots of their past conversations to provide context.

Booker T stood by his decision, expressing that he has long been aware of the unique challenges faced by Black wrestlers and refused to be part of any platform that could distort that message.

Tensions escalated following Swerve Strickland’s loss to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view. After the match, Strickland addressed the live crowd and made his stance clear: he does not talk about representation — he demonstrates it through his actions. Capping off his message with provocation, Strickland said, “F**k Booker T,” a remark seemingly made for his own amusement.

