Tension Between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton Has Been Brewing for Weeks

WWE fans are still buzzing over the recent confrontation between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. The segment caught fire online after the two stars deviated from the script and exchanged heated, personal barbs that were not part of the planned dialogue.

Tiffany Stratton did not hold back, telling Charlotte Flair, “When it is all said and done, you are gonna be just like you are outside of the ring — alone.” She went on to take a direct jab at Flair’s legacy, stating, “You will always come second to your father, Ric Flair,” and questioned her personal record with the remark, “What is that record? 0-3?” In response, Charlotte clapped back with, “Is that why Kaiser’s in my DMs?”

The unfiltered exchange was quickly scrubbed from WWE’s official digital recaps. Although WWE did share parts of the confrontation on social media and YouTube, the most controversial remarks were notably edited out. However, the original segment was still posted in full on USA Network’s social media accounts.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the tension between Stratton and Flair has been building behind the scenes for the past two weeks.

“There have been problems between the two for about two weeks. So people knew about it,” Meltzer explained. “And, I mean, you can even, you know, one thing about this is it also shows a complete double standard in how people view things. Because if this same thing had happened in AEW, while the blame would still probably go on the people in the ring, of course, it would largely go on Tony Khan for, if it was him, for ‘You have had two weeks to figure this out, to get these people on the same page. Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.’ And there they went, out there, and they just went off the rails. And both of them, did you know what I mean? It was like Charlotte is getting—or Ashley is getting—more of the blame, and probably deservedly so, but they both are getting blamed for it.”