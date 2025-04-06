AEW Collision Expands to Three Hours for Special April 26 Episode

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW Collision is set for a supersized edition later this month as the promotion prepares to deliver an extended Saturday night show packed with in-ring action and surprises.

The special three-hour episode will air on Saturday, April 26, beginning at 8:30 PM Eastern Time and running until 11:30 PM Eastern Time, following the conclusion of NBA Playoff coverage. This marks a temporary change from the usual two-hour slot, giving fans even more AEW content to enjoy in one night.

Taping for the episode is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 23, at the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana. The venue, which has played host to numerous sports and entertainment events over the years, will now welcome AEW’s hard-hitting roster for a high-energy night of television.

Fans attending the taping in New Orleans can expect an unforgettable experience as the company brings its signature intensity and drama to the ring. Although no official match lineup has been announced, anticipation is high for appearances from many of AEW’s top stars, with surprises likely in store throughout the night.