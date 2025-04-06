Sting Unveils Striking New Look at First Stop of Farewell Tour

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW legend Sting recently stepped back into the spotlight with a striking new appearance during the first stop of his farewell tour.

Earlier this year, Sting confirmed that 2025 would mark the final year he would make public appearances in his iconic face paint. To commemorate the occasion, “The Icon” announced a “2025 or Never” tour featuring over 20 scheduled appearances across the United States, as well as one date in Scotland.

The tour officially kicked off yesterday with Sting appearing at Astronomicon in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Fans in attendance were treated to a meet-and-greet with the wrestling legend, who arrived in full face paint as promoted. However, his look caught many by surprise.

While Sting maintained his signature painted visage, his hair had undergone a notable transformation. Instead of the familiar dark tones he sported during his storied four-decade career, Sting appeared with stark white hair and a matching black-and-white goatee — a bold departure from his traditional appearance.

Although he officially retired from in-ring action at AEW Revolution in March 2024, Sting remains under contract with AEW under what has been described as a licensing and legends agreement.

This ongoing affiliation has cast some uncertainty over his potential involvement in the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. Lex Luger, one of Sting’s longtime friends and allies, has openly expressed his wish to be inducted by both Sting and Diamond Dallas Page. However, during the AEW Dynasty 2025 media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan acknowledged that he had not yet discussed the matter with Sting, leaving the situation unresolved.