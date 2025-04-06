Who Produced and Wrote WWE SmackDown This Past Week?

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The backstage team responsible for shaping the matches and segments on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown has now been revealed, shedding light on who was behind the action that unfolded throughout the night.

For the opening bout between Rey Fenix and Nathan Frazer, veteran producer Jamie Noble was tasked with bringing that high-paced contest to life. The match between LA Knight and Tama Tonga, which carried major implications for The Bloodline’s ongoing storyline, was produced by TJ Wilson. Wilson also had a hand in producing the women's division match between B-Fab and Naomi, sharing those duties with Kenny Dykstra.

The tag team clash between Motor City Machine Guns and DIY was put together by Petey Williams, while the intense showdown between Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu was a collaboration between Michael Hayes and Nick Aldis. Aldis also worked with Shawn Daivari to handle the segment involving himself and Randy Orton.

The loaded promo segment that featured Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman was produced by Michael Hayes, who was also involved in other key moments throughout the broadcast.

As for the writing team, the creative minds behind the microphone segments included Michael Kirshenbaum, who was responsible for scripting the promo between CM Punk and Paul Heyman, as well as the larger confrontation involving Punk, Heyman, Reigns, and Rollins later in the show.

The promo between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair was penned by Devyn Prieto, adding depth to the ongoing tension in the women’s division. Meanwhile, the segment featuring Kevin Owens was handled by John Swikata, and Colin Clark contributed to the writing for the B-Fab and Naomi portion of the night.