WWE Confirms Kevin Owens Requires Neck Surgery, WrestleMania Match Cancelled

Kevin Owens is expected to be out of action for several months as he prepares to undergo neck surgery. The WWE star confirmed the news during a promo on Friday’s episode of SmackDown, revealing that he had been battling the injury for the past four months. Owens shared that doctors had been working to identify the issue, and now surgery has become necessary. He also admitted he does not know when he will be able to return to the ring.

The announcement came just weeks before Owens was originally scheduled to face Randy Orton in a singles match at WrestleMania 41. The update appeared to hit Orton hard, as he later took out his frustrations by delivering an RKO to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis after learning he no longer had a match booked for the event.

PWInsider.com has confirmed that Owens’ injury is legitimate, not part of any storyline. One backstage source described the situation as “awful,” while another noted that there was talk among talent about Owens possibly undergoing spinal fusion surgery. The general sentiment within WWE has been one of genuine sympathy and concern, highlighting that this is not an angle.

We extend our best wishes to Kevin Owens for a smooth and successful recovery and hope to see him return when the time is right.