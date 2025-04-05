WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Samoa Joe Names His Mount Rushmore of TNA Wrestling Legends

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 05, 2025

Samoa Joe was a recent guest on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he delved into a variety of topics from his storied career. One particularly intriguing moment came when he was asked to name his personal Mount Rushmore of TNA Wrestling—a subject that often sparks debate among fans due to its highly subjective nature.

Joe revealed his picks for the top four TNA figures, naming AJ Styles, Kurt Angle, Abyss, and Jeff Jarrett. He offered thoughtful reasoning behind each choice, especially highlighting Abyss’s overlooked contributions.

“I think, AJ, Kurt, I put Abyss on there. A lot of people do not realize the amount of physical punishment, hurt, pain, and effort that Abyss put into a lot of the matches to make them happen. I think he is one of those underrated guys in the TNA lore, really, really is. And Jeff, I mean, he started the whole deal and got it all rolling and was a big, integral part of it for a long time. So, I mean, those are the guys that I have up there.”


