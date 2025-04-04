Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Schedule Unveiled – Full Lineup Inside

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The episode lineup for season six of Dark Side of the Ring has been revealed. According to PWInsider, the upcoming season will begin airing in April and run through the end of May, with each episode spotlighting a different wrestling figure known for their controversial or tragic legacy.

The season opens on April 8 with an episode focused on Big Van Vader, exploring the career and personal struggles of the powerhouse big man. On April 15, the spotlight turns to Tony Atlas in an episode titled Too Much, Too Soon, which will delve into his rise and the challenges that followed.

April 22 will feature an episode on the charismatic and influential Superstar Billy Graham. A week later, on April 29, the show will examine the life and untimely death of Eddie Gilbert.

May kicks off with an episode about Billy Jack Haynes, airing May 6, followed by a profile of the Original Sheik on May 13, offering a look at one of wrestling's most feared and enigmatic figures.

On May 20, the series will tell the story of Daffney, whose groundbreaking work in wrestling and tragic passing left a lasting mark on the industry. Finally, the season will close on May 27 with an episode centered on Muhammad Hassan, revisiting one of WWE’s most controversial characters and the fallout from his portrayal.