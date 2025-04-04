Goldberg On Handling Criticism: "It’s Fuel For Me"

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg opened up about how he manages criticism and stays motivated in the face of negative feedback. Reflecting on his mindset, Goldberg explained that while he is human and naturally cares about public perception, he does not let it dictate his path.

“Everybody who is human, cares about what people think. But you have to care to a certain level, number one, and you have to care about what they think and how they express their thoughts toward you, and if it’s negative, you have to learn to turn it into a positive. All it is, is fuel for me. I’m not afraid of hard work, I’m not afraid of going out there and being better than I was yesterday. Like I said, if these people don’t deem me worthy of being in the position that I am, and being Goldberg, and attaining some of the goals that I’ve attained, then I’m going to show them by the next thing that I do.”

Goldberg also shared his personal philosophy on self-discipline and the pressure of high expectations, something he not only applies to himself but tries to instill in others—especially his son.

“It’s a blessing and a curse, and I’ve said this many times. I try to teach a lot of athletes coming up, but most importantly, I try to teach my son that it’s a very good thing to be extremely hard on yourself. But it’s also a very bad thing because you have to step back every once in a while and really look at your accomplishments, and understand that all the hard work has paid off.”