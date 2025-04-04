WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Reportedly Planning Title Match for WrestleMania Card

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 04, 2025

The road to WrestleMania is heating up as both nights of this year’s two-night spectacle begin to take shape, with the marquee matches for each evening now confirmed.

Night one is set to feature a blockbuster triple threat match as Roman Reigns collides with Seth Rollins and CM Punk in what promises to be a dramatic showdown between three of WWE’s biggest names. Meanwhile, the main event of night two will see Cody Rhodes defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against the legendary John Cena in a highly anticipated clash of generations.

WrestleVotes recently shared WWE’s current plans for the full cards on both nights, indicating a clearer direction as the event draws nearer.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided additional insight into one match that is still being finalized. “The expectation is a multi-team for the Smackdown tag titles with the Street Profits defending,” Meltzer noted. He went on to say, “Possible if not probable teams are Pretty Deadly, Los Garzas, Motor City Machine Guns and DIY.”

Although the SmackDown Tag Team Title match has not been officially announced, speculation continues to grow as the likely participants begin to emerge.

