Kevin Owens' WrestleMania Status Up in the Air as Injury Threatens Randy Orton Bout

Kevin Owens' status for WWE WrestleMania 41 has sparked concern among fans, as he is reportedly dealing with an undisclosed injury that could force him out of his highly anticipated match against Randy Orton. The bout, which has been building for several months, now hangs in the balance with the event just over two weeks away.

According to a report from PWN, a source with a history of breaking news in the wrestling world, Owens has no confirmed timetable for his return to in-ring competition. The uncertainty surrounding his recovery has led WWE officials to begin discussing alternative creative plans for Randy Orton, though nothing has been finalized as of yet.

Owens was last seen in action on March 1st at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, where he faced Sami Zayn in a brutal Unsanctioned Match. The physical toll of that encounter was evident, though it remains unclear when exactly Owens sustained the injury.

As the countdown to WrestleMania continues, fans are left waiting to see if one of the event's most personal rivalries will still reach its conclusion in the ring. We extend our best wishes to Kevin Owens for a full and swift recovery.

PWN has been told Kevin Owens is dealing with an undisclosed injury with no timetable set for a return to action. This puts Owens’ WrestleMania match vs Randy Orton in jeopardy with 15 days remaining until the show of shows. To the extent that alternative plans for Orton have… pic.twitter.com/gL8BVGWv45 — Cory (@Cory_Hays407) April 4, 2025