Nia Jax Shuts Down Reports About WWE Absence

Nia Jax has broken her silence on the speculation surrounding her recent absence from WWE television, offering a direct response to shut down circulating rumors.

The former WWE Women’s Champion has not appeared on WWE programming since March 1st, with no official reason provided for her absence. Her most recent in-ring appearance came at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, where she teamed with Candice LeRae in a losing effort against Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Earlier this week, WrestleVotes appeared on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A and claimed that Jax had not been medically cleared to compete, implying that an undisclosed injury was keeping her sidelined.

However, Jax took to social media to address the rumors head-on, posting a one-word rebuttal: “False.” The post appears to refute any claim that her absence is health-related, though she offered no further clarification.