JD McDonagh and Kairi Sane Reportedly Nearing WWE Returns

WWE may soon welcome back two stars who have been absent from television for several months.

According to a report from PWInsider.com, there is growing internal optimism within WWE that both JD McDonagh and Kairi Sane will be returning to in-ring action in the near future. It is believed that both performers are close to receiving medical clearance to compete once again.

Kairi Sane was pulled from the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title tournament back in December. While WWE did not provide specifics at the time, it was later reported that Sane had suffered an arm injury that forced her out of action.

JD McDonagh, meanwhile, sustained serious injuries during a tag team title match on WWE Raw in January. He was teaming with Dominik Mysterio in a match against The War Raiders when he suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Both stars have remained sidelined since their respective injuries, and fans may not have to wait much longer to see them back in the ring.

We wish both JD McDonagh and Kairi Sane a full and speedy recovery.