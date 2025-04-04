Miro Confirmed for WrestleMania Week Appearance Following WWE Re-Signing

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Miro, formerly known as Rusev in WWE, is confirmed to appear during WrestleMania week as a special guest at an event in Las Vegas. The news comes shortly after reports emerged that he has re-signed with WWE.

Rikishi’s wrestling school, KnokX Pro Entertainment, revealed on Instagram that Miro will make a special appearance during WrestleMania week at their event in Downtown Las Vegas. The announcement celebrated Miro as an alumnus of the school's first graduating class in 2009 and highlighted his return with enthusiastic praise.

“KPE is proud to welcome home our highly esteemed special guest @tobemiro!

KnokX Pro’s very own alumni from the graduating first class of 2009! We are very honored to be in the presence of God’s Favorite Champion, The Redeemer, The Best Man, The Bulgarian Brute as he celebrates with us during Mania Week in Downtown Las Vegas on Rusev Day no less! Join us as at @dlvec as we give him a warm welcome! Buy your tickets now https://knokxproentertainment.ticketspice.com/knokx-pro-sponsorship-las-vegas”

Miro was officially removed from AEW’s roster in February, signaling the end of his time with the company. While the exact timeline for his return to WWE programming remains uncertain, his scheduled appearance during WrestleMania week strongly hints at a renewed partnership with the company.