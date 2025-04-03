WWE Reportedly Drops King of the Ring from 2025 PLE Lineup

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE has no plans to revive the King of the Ring concept this year, despite its popularity among fans. The tournament made a brief comeback in 2024, this time paired with the Queen of the Ring, leading many to believe the tradition might finally be restored.

The annual pay-per-view event was originally scrapped following the 2002 edition due to low buy rates, with sporadic returns in the form of television and network specials.

During the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was revealed that WWE’s next event in Saudi Arabia will not be King of the Ring, but instead Night of Champions.

“We have details regarding another PLE this time coming to Saudi Arabia. The event will take place on Saturday, June 28, and as of now, here’s the real news, it is titled Night of Champions, not King of the Ring, as it was last year. So, no King of the Ring currently on the schedule. However, we return to Saudi Arabia on Saturday, June 28, for the only PLE of the year in Saudi Arabia. This year will be titled Night of Champions.”

With King of the Ring absent from WWE’s 2025 premium live event lineup, fans hoping for a continued return of the historic tournament may need to wait even longer.