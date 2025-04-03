WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE Reportedly Drops King of the Ring from 2025 PLE Lineup

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 03, 2025

WWE Reportedly Drops King of the Ring from 2025 PLE Lineup

WWE has no plans to revive the King of the Ring concept this year, despite its popularity among fans. The tournament made a brief comeback in 2024, this time paired with the Queen of the Ring, leading many to believe the tradition might finally be restored.

The annual pay-per-view event was originally scrapped following the 2002 edition due to low buy rates, with sporadic returns in the form of television and network specials.

During the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was revealed that WWE’s next event in Saudi Arabia will not be King of the Ring, but instead Night of Champions.

“We have details regarding another PLE this time coming to Saudi Arabia. The event will take place on Saturday, June 28, and as of now, here’s the real news, it is titled Night of Champions, not King of the Ring, as it was last year. So, no King of the Ring currently on the schedule. However, we return to Saudi Arabia on Saturday, June 28, for the only PLE of the year in Saudi Arabia. This year will be titled Night of Champions.”

With King of the Ring absent from WWE’s 2025 premium live event lineup, fans hoping for a continued return of the historic tournament may need to wait even longer.

WWE Reportedly Locks In Date for Evolution 2 Premium Live Event

WWE appears to be moving forward with plans for a second Evolution premium live event. According to BodySlam.net, the current plan is for th [...]

— Ben Kerin Apr 03, 2025 01:19PM


#wwe #king of the ring #queen of the ring #king and queen of the ring #saudi arabia

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π