WWE Reportedly Locks In Date for Evolution 2 Premium Live Event

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE appears to be moving forward with plans for a second Evolution premium live event. According to BodySlam.net, the current plan is for the show to take place on Saturday, July 5th at the Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Although initial scheduling was tentative and the event still under development, there has now been a significant update. During the most recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was revealed that the date has now been officially confirmed.

“A follow up to the evolution PLE news from last Thursday’s show. We are told the date of that show has now been confirmed with the speculated date of Saturday, July 5, now locked in and official. Also, look for an official announcement from WWE about Evolution this coming Monday. So we’ll see how they present it, likely just a tweet. However, they may make a bigger deal about it. We’ll see, but that’s how it stands.”

The original Evolution event, which made history as WWE’s first all-women’s premium live event, was held on October 28, 2018, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. This upcoming installment would mark the return of the long-awaited concept, and more details are expected to be made public soon.