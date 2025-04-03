Jay White Suffers Injury Setback Ahead of AEW All In Texas Title Pursuit

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Jay White's road to a potential AEW World Championship opportunity at All In Texas has been abruptly derailed due to an unfortunate injury at a critical moment in his momentum.

The setback was revealed during Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. As the Owen Hart Foundation tournament brackets were being announced, Excalibur informed viewers that White had been attacked by the Death Riders and was no longer able to compete. However, no footage of the alleged attack was aired.

While such announcements often blend reality with storyline in professional wrestling, this time the injury is legitimate. According to Fightful Select, White is indeed dealing with a real injury and will require surgery. At this stage, specific details surrounding the nature of the injury, how severe it is, or how long he is expected to be out of action have not been disclosed.

White, 32, had been gaining significant momentum throughout March, notching impressive wins over Max Caster and Kevin Knight — the latter victory coming just days ago on AEW Collision. This new injury follows a previous layoff last year, when a broken foot suffered during the Owen Hart tournament forced him out of action for three months.