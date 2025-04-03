Update on CJ Perry’s WWE Status After Rusev Signs New Deal

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Former WWE Superstar Rusev, who competed as Miro in AEW, is reportedly returning to WWE. According to PWInsider.com, Miro spent the entire day at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, where numerous sources witnessed his presence. It has been confirmed that he has signed a new deal with the company.

Interestingly, CJ Perry, known to fans as Lana, was not with Miro during his visit. Her absence sparked immediate speculation regarding her potential involvement — or lack thereof — with WWE.

Addressing the situation during Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared what he had heard regarding Lana's WWE status.

“Mura signed, and CJ did not sign and was not there. I do not know. I have not heard anything about… well, I mean, I did. When asking, I was given the impression that she would not be back. But, you know, I mean, you never know for sure, but she did not sign, and he did,” Meltzer explained.