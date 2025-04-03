WWE WrestleMania 41 Night-by-Night Lineup Reportedly Revealed

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE is set to host WrestleMania 41 across two nights—Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025—at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. While WWE has yet to make an official announcement regarding the final match order, plans currently being worked on by creative offer a glimpse into what fans might expect.

According to a report, the matches currently being discussed for Night One include a high-stakes Triple Threat encounter between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk. GUNTHER is expected to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso, while Kevin Owens is slated to square off with Randy Orton in singles competition. Additionally, Tiffany Stratton is set to defend the WWE Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair.

Night Two is reportedly set to be headlined by an Undisputed WWE Championship match pitting Cody Rhodes against John Cena. The Women’s World Championship will be on the line in a Triple Threat Match, with IYO SKY defending her title against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. Rounding out the current plans is a singles clash between AJ Styles and Logan Paul.

Although this proposed layout provides a clear picture of what fans might witness at WrestleMania 41, it is important to note that with just under two weeks to go, creative plans are always subject to change.

Matches Currently Announced for WrestleMania 41:

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (champion) vs. John Cena

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: GUNTHER (champion) vs. Jey Uso

WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (champion) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (champion) vs. Charlotte Flair

Singles Match: Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk

Singles Match: AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul