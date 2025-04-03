WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night-by-Night Lineup Reportedly Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 03, 2025

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night-by-Night Lineup Reportedly Revealed

WWE is set to host WrestleMania 41 across two nights—Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025—at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. While WWE has yet to make an official announcement regarding the final match order, plans currently being worked on by creative offer a glimpse into what fans might expect.

According to a report, the matches currently being discussed for Night One include a high-stakes Triple Threat encounter between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk. GUNTHER is expected to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso, while Kevin Owens is slated to square off with Randy Orton in singles competition. Additionally, Tiffany Stratton is set to defend the WWE Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair.

Night Two is reportedly set to be headlined by an Undisputed WWE Championship match pitting Cody Rhodes against John Cena. The Women’s World Championship will be on the line in a Triple Threat Match, with IYO SKY defending her title against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. Rounding out the current plans is a singles clash between AJ Styles and Logan Paul.

Although this proposed layout provides a clear picture of what fans might witness at WrestleMania 41, it is important to note that with just under two weeks to go, creative plans are always subject to change.

Matches Currently Announced for WrestleMania 41:

  • Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (champion) vs. John Cena

  • WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: GUNTHER (champion) vs. Jey Uso

  • WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (champion) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

  • WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (champion) vs. Charlotte Flair

  • Singles Match: Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

  • Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk

  • Singles Match: AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul


#wwe #wrestlemania #las vegas #allegiant stadium

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π