Samoa Joe Says AEW Contract Could Mark Final Chapter of Wrestling Career

Samoa Joe recently joined Insight with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth conversation covering several topics, with a notable focus on the eventual end of his wrestling career. During the interview, the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion was candid about his future in the industry, hinting that his current run in All Elite Wrestling might be his final chapter.

When discussing what led him to sign with AEW, Joe explained that the timing aligned perfectly with other professional commitments, particularly his role in the television adaptation of Twisted Metal. He shared, “I think the biggest thing was at first, when I left WWE, I just signed my deal with Twisted Metal, there was initially a little bit of interest again from WWE and maybe redoing it, but at that point, I had started talking with AEW. So speaking with Tony and understanding kind of what he was looking to do at the time, and really being able to work out with my filming schedule, it just was a really nice fit.”

Joe also opened up about his thoughts on retirement, admitting that he spends a lot of time considering when it might be the right moment to step away. He acknowledged that many wrestlers from his generation are more conscious of not overstaying their welcome in the industry. “Yeah, I do a lot. It’s probably coming sooner than later, which is fine. I think a lot of people from my generation, from what I’ve seen, if that they have the ability, we’ve done our best to kind of save up, and we definitely don’t want to out stay our welcome because we may have been privy to a few people may have done that in their careers. So I definitely don’t want to be that guy in mind.”

While Joe has not circled a specific date on the calendar for his farewell, he did indicate that his decision would likely be tied to the expiration of his current AEW contract. He remains realistic about the nature of wrestling retirements, which rarely stick, but he also expressed a level of peace with the idea that the end may be near. “No, I think it’s just really based on when my contract runs out. I think exploring those options as they go. I hate just saying retirement because how many pro wrestling retirements never stick? All of them. So yeah, I will do this for a little longer and then yeah, I think the end is probably sooner than any new deal being signed.”