All Elite Wrestling returns live tonight at 8/7c on TBS and MAX with this week's AEW Dynasty 2025 "go-home" episode of AEW Dynamite from the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois.

On tap for tonight's two-hour prime time program is the return of Will Ospreay, the unveiling of the 2025 Owen Hart Cup brackets for the men's and women's tournaments, Cope vs. Claudio Castagnoli, "Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford, as well as Jon Moxley & Marina Shafir vs. Swerve Strickland & Willow Nightingale in a Mixed Tornado Tag-Team Match.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, April 2, 2025. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and MAX.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (APRIL 2, 2025): PEORIA, IL.

The usual intro gets things started and then we shoot inside the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois, where Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

Jay White Pulled From 2025 Owen Hart Cup Tournament

Excalibur informs us that The Death Riders attacked "Switchblade" Jay White before the show began. The beating was severe enough that he is being treated now and has been pulled from the 2025 Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

Jon Moxley & Marina Shafir vs. Swerve Strickland & Willow Nightingale

We hear the familiar sounds of Jon Moxley's theme music. The camera pans backstage, where we see Mox and Marina Shafir of The Death Riders in their gear and ready for action. They make their way to the ring and settle inside for the first match of the evening.

Their music dies down and Willow Nightingale's upbeat, catchy entrance tune plays next. She makes her way out and stops. The theme for her partner, Swerve Strickland, plays next. Out he comes with Prince Nana. They head to the ring for this scheduled Mixed Tornado Tag match.

Before the bell even sounds, Shafir and Willow go after each other on one side as Mox and Swerve brawl on the other, with the number contender being sent to the barricade before Mox walks over to intercept Willow. He and Marina then set up a table on the floor, only for Willow to cut Shafir off as Mox and Swerve continue brawling.

With the ladies inside the ring the bell has rung to officially kick this match off. They go at it until Willow has Marina in the corner, while Swerve starts to fight back on the outside. The pairs manage to swap places as Willow chases Marina on the outside while Mox lays into Swerve in the ring to some boos from the crowd. Willow drives a boot into the face of Shafir while Swerve fights back.

This sets Mox up for a missile dropkick from Nightingale that gets a pop. They continue the offense until Shafir comes in to intercept, sending Willow to the corner as Mox sends Strickland to the outside. He then assists Marina in beating down Willow against the ropes as Nana tries to get Swerve back into the match. Willow is sent into the corner but starts fighting back.

This continues until Shafir sets her up for a Death Rider by Mox, only for Swerve to get back in the ring, looking for a Big Pressure on Marina as if to force Mox off what he has planned. Mox finally lets go of the double under-hook, with Swerve letting go of Marina as they go back at it. Moments later, Marina sends Willow crashing through a table with authority for a huge pop.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, the commentators inform us that it has been all Death Riders dominating throughout the break. Mox gets a choke, but then Willow powerbombs Shafir on him to break things up. Swerve and Mox get into a big back-and-forth punching exchange.

Swerve goes for a big spot, but Shafir pushes Mox out of the way. This results in Swerve knocking Shafir out cold. He looks shocked at first, but then a big smile settles on his face. The camera shot missed it, but Nightingale ran over and knocked Mox off the apron through a table at ringside.

Seconds later, Nightingale and Swerve finish things up for the win after Willow pins Shafir. After the match, Mox, in true dastardly heel fashion, lays out Nightingale. He walks off, helps Shafir up, and they leave as Swerve and AEW officials check on Nightingale.

Winners: Swerve Strickland & Willow Nightingale

Dax Harwood Apologizes To Cash Wheeler & AEW Official Paul Turner

The commentators recap Dax Harwood losing his cool and putting his hands on Paul Turner last week. We shoot backstage live, where Renee Paquette introduces Harwood. He insisted on Turner being present a well. Harwood personally gives Turner the $10,000 he was fined by AEW and apologizes.

Turner says he understands it was in the heat of the moment. Harwood then turns to Cash Wheeler and apologizes for accidentally hitting him. He says he'd never purposely put his hands on him, and that he thought he was an official. He vows to win the trios titles at AEW Dynasty 2025.

He goes to hug, Wheeler, who stops him, He says they are going to win the trios titles this weekend, but after that, they need to talk. He walks off by himself. Harwood apologizes one final time to Paquette as the show heads into another commercial break.

2025 Owen Hart Cup Tournament Brackets Announced

When the show returns, we head to the commentary desk, where Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz bring up the 2025 Owen Hart Cup Tournament. They then proceed to unveil the official brackets for the men's tournament and the women's tournament.

The matches listed for the opening rounds of the men's tourney features Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight, Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher, as well as Hangman Page vs. Wildcard.

For the women's tourney, the opening round will feature Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz, Thunder Rosa vs. Kris Statlander, Julia Hart vs. Mercedes Mone, Harley Cameron vs. Athena. It is also announced that Mercedes Mone & Harley Cameron vs. Athena & Julia Hart will take place on this week's AEW Collision.

"Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford

Inside the arena, “Timeless” Toni Storm makes her way out to a pop from the crowd. Out next is Penelope Ford. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with women's singles action in the next match of the evening.

Storm gets an early advantage as she sends Ford to the corner for some strikes, but Penelope fights back sending Storm to the mat. Toni gets back to her feet but is just as quickly sent back down, as Ford takes control. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Ford catches Toni with a handspring back elbow, only for the champ to catch her with a bite on the tongue. Penelope breaks free to send her to the corner, but Storm fights back with a Lou Thesz press before sending Ford to the corner for a hip attack.

She follows that up with a big DDT that gets her a close two-count. A modified STF hold catches Penelope in a bad position before she gets the rope to force a break. The action ends up on the outside as Ford catches Storm with a moonsault off the apron.

Back in the ring, she gets another two-count. Moments later, Storm takes over and ultimately takes out Ford with her Storm Zero finisher for the pinfall victory. Once the match wraps up, Storm's next title challenger, Megan Bayne, makes her way out to stare down her opponent for the upcoming AEW Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view this weekend.

Winner: "Timeless" Toni Storm

Swerve Vows Revenge On Mox Before Tonight's Show Ends

From there, we head backstage where Swerve Strickland gives an update on Willow Nightingale, who is being looked at by AEW doctors in the background while he talks.

Swerve says Nightingale is strong, before addressing Mox for what he did while being fully aware of her history with neck issues. Swerve promises that by the end of the night he will have his hands on Moxley. On that note, the show heads into another commercial break.

Uncomfortable Tension Continues Between MJF & The Hurt Syndicate

We get a look at the week leading into All In Texas before heading to ringside, where MVP and Bobby Lashley come out to a pop from the Peoria crowd. Commentary talks about Shelton being unable to arrive due to flight and weather issues as the other two thirds of the Hurt Syndicate enter the ring.

Before they can speak, MJF’s music hits as he walks down the ramp. He teases signing a fan’s sign, but throws the marker away instead before he enters the ring demanding they cut his music. “MJF” chants from the crowd as Friedman compliments the suit of MVP.

He talks about “Bob” disrespecting him, but he’ll let it slide because he doesn’t know him like MVP knows him. MFJ formally introduces himself before giving kudos to Benjamin and Lashley, but says Bobby is standing on the block he made. MJF says he can help the tag champions hold onto the title as long as they please, and he knows they can help him regain what belongs to him, the AEW World Championship.

What he’s saying is, it’s just good business. He tells Bobby they may not want MJF but they need him, which gets Lashley flustered as he tells Friedman that out of respect for MVP he is not going to lay the former champ out right now. Bobby says he doesn’t like MJF and the Hurt Syndicate sure don’t need him.

MJF takes the hint, leaving the ring as the Syndicate get ready to leave the ring, before the Learning Tree’s music hits, allowing the students of Chris Jericho a chance to stare down Lashley and MVP before heading to the ring for our next match.

The Learning Tree vs. Two Local Talents

After the uncomfortable interaction, The Hurt Syndicate hang by on the entrance aisle. The bell sounds and The Learning Tree duo immediately begin to manhandle the two local nameless talents.

Big Bill and Bryan Keith quickly make short work of their opponents. One of them gets launched way out of the ring and at the feet of The Hurt Syndicate in the aisle. A strong kick from the Bad Apple then leads to a massive Redwood chokeslam from Bill for the pin.

Once things wrap up, Big Bill gets a microphone to address beating Top Flight on Collision and beating these guys tonight, saying he and Keith want their match at Dynasty for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. MVP starts to respond, but Lashley cuts him off and the pair leave to the back.

Winners: The Learning Tree

Harley Cameron & Puppet Interrupt Mercedes Mone

The show heads backstage, where Renee Paquette is backstage with TBS Champion, "The CEO" Mercedes Mone. Mone talks about the women’s Owen Hart tournament, which will see the current TBS Champion face a former champ in Julia Hart at AEW Dynasty in the opening round.

The topic changes to the tag match on Collision before Harley Cameron and her Mercedes puppet appear to a pop from the crowd. Harley tries to run a team name by the CEO to no avail. Mercedes leaves as we cut away. The commentators remind everyone that Mone will team with Cameron to take on Athena and Julia Hart on this week's AEW Collision.

Will Ospreay & Kevin Knight vs. Blake Christian & Lee Johnson

Back inside the Peoria Civic Center, the familiar sounds of Will Ospreay's theme hits and out comes "The Aerial Assassin" for his advertised return after missing the last couple weeks. He settles inside the squared circle to a big pop from the Peoria crowd. His music dies down.

The theme for his partner for this tag-team tilt, AEW newcomer, "The Jet" Kevin Knight, hits. Out he comes to join Ospreay in the ring for a scheduled showdown against the team of Blake Christian and Lee Johnson. Their opponents make their respective entrances, and then the bell sounds.

Ospreay and Christian kick things off for their respective teams. Blake catches Will with a side headlock only to be taken down by the "Aerial Assassin." He catches the former AEW International Champion by surprise, mocking him with a United Empire gesture before Knight makes the tag.

Kevin takes Blake down for a near-fall before Lee breaks it up, and chaos ensues until Lee and Blake take control, before Ospreay intercepts, and he and Kevin send their opponents to the outside for a pair of big dives forcing them to the floor. They bring Blake back into the ring before Knight continues the attack.

Johnson gives an assist, which allows Christian to shift the offensive momentum into his team's favor. On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, Ospreay begins fighting from underneath back into competitive form.

Knight gets the hot tag and begins taking over as the crowd rallies behind him. Knight and Ospreay hit a crazy double-team spot. Ospreay takes out Christian on the floor and then Knight head to the top-rope for his springboard lariat for the pinfall victory. Excellent match.

Afterwards, Tony Schiavone gets in the ring and informs the two that their announced opening round match in the 2025 Owen Hart Cup Tournament will take place this weekend as part of the lineup for AEW Dynasty 2025.

Winners: Will Ospreay & Kevin Knight

Brody King vs. Lance Archer

We shoot backstage, where The Opps trio of Samoa Joe, HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata are standing by. Joe talks for the group and reveals that they will be on-hand at AEW Dynasty 2025.

They warn The Patriarchy not to be lacking when the time comes this weekend. On that note, a graphic promoting Brody King vs. Lance Archer, which is coming up next. We head to another commercial break first.

When the show returns, we get right down to action, as the theme for Brody King hits. Out comes the big man in his ski mask and giant colorful two-tone camouflage coat. He settles in the ring and his music hits. His opponent, Lance Archer, comes out next accompanied by Don Callis.

As the two head to the ring, Callis notices a fan dressed up like him in the front row. He leans in and says something to him, and it didn't look friendly. The bell sounds and the meat madness begins, as the two big boys begin trading shots back-and-forth in the middle of the ring.

Meanwhile, the commentators ask Callis what he said to his lookalike moments ago. Callis confirms that it was, in fact, not a friendly conversation. Archer sends King out to the floor at ringside with authority. He follows out after him and King starts to take over. He lays Archer out and rolls him back in the ring.

Callis loses his cool that the referee allowed that much offense to take place on the floor. He leaves the commentary desk and heads to the apron. King catches him coming, but when he turns to deal with him, he is attacked from behind by Archer, who is now back in a comfortable offensive lead.

Back on the floor, Archer sends King into the steel ring steps with a vengeance. Callis didn't seem to mind that one. Archer bounces King's face off the commentary desk, and on that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the meat madness action continues. When the show returns, after some more back-and-forth action, King picks up the victory.

Winner: Brody King

Cope vs. Claudio Castagnoli

It's main event time!

But first, the AEW Dynamite commentary trio run down the updated advertised lineup for the AEW Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view this weekend as the official match graphics flash across the screen. They plug the upcoming main event, and then the show heads to another commercial break.

When the show returns, the familiar sounds of the iconic theme music for Cope hits and out comes "The Rated-R Superstar." He continues to be the latest "sing-along entrance" wrestler in the business, as long after he settles in the ring and his music dies down, fans are still singing acapella.

Cope liked that, as always. The theme for Claudio Castagnoli hits and out comes one-third of the AEW Trios Champions and member of The Death Riders through the crowd. He heads to the ring with a death glare in his eyes, locked in and laser-focused on Cope in the ring.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-an-running with our final match of the evening on this, the AEW Dynasty 2025 "go-home" episode of AEW Dynamite. The two brawl before the bell. Cope agrees that he's okay, the bell sounds, and Castagnoli goes right back to stomping Cope down in the corner.

They brawl on the outside of the ring and then head back inside, where Castagnoli takes over and settles into the offensive lead. After sending Cope out to the floor with authority once again, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the main event of the evening continues.

When the show returns, after several additional minutes of back-and-forth action, things works its' way to the conclusion of the match, which sees Cope hit a Spear on Castagnoli for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Cope

Swerve's Unexpected Admission To Hangman, The Death Riders Strike Again!

It's main event (segment) time!

Backstage, Renee Paquette attempts to catch up with Swerve Strickland for an update on his promise to get his hands on Jon Moxley for what he did to Willow Nightingale. Swerve tells Paquette that no offense, but he is looking for her husband right now. He continues walking in the halls looking for him.

Hangman Page walks up in intense fashion, with a bunch of security trailing behind him. They catch up and hold the two apart as Hangman reminds Swerve of his promise to make sure he never holds another title in AEW again. Swerve mentions Hangman breaking in and burning his house down. Hangman says he deserved it, to which Swerve unexpected shouts back, "I know!"

Hangman, confused, yells back, "What did you just say?" The two both calm down and Swerve repeats, "I said I know." Hangman turns and walks off. Swerve continues looking for Mox, and is ambushed out of nowhere by The Death Riders. They beat him down and then Mox tells them to drag his ass to the ring.

They do exactly that. Once in the ring, they break up and crunch a bunch of glass and then power bomb Swerve onto it. They head off through the crowd, but literally within seconds, Swerve is sitting up like The Undertaker in his prime, with an evil ass look in his eyes as he glares at The Death Riders.

The commentators promote the Swerve vs. Mox showdown for the AEW Championship and other matches for the AEW Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view this weekend as the "go-home" episode of AEW Dynamite goes off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!