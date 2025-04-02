Mick Foley Shares Update After Surviving Serious Car Accident

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Mick Foley is expressing deep gratitude after narrowly avoiding what could have been a devastating injury in a recent car accident.

The 59-year-old WWE Hall of Famer and hardcore wrestling icon shared a sobering photo this week, showing himself standing with visible soreness but otherwise safe in front of a severely wrecked vehicle. Foley confirmed that he suffered a “mild” concussion from the crash, along with general soreness, but emphasized how fortunate he was to have escaped more serious harm.

Foley posted a follow-up video the next day to thank fans and friends who reached out after hearing the news. “Hey everybody, it’s Mick Foley. And I just want to take a moment to thank all of you for your well-wishes, your positive energy, your prayers,” he said. “I had so many people in wrestling reach out to me. I just was sending some texts with The Undertaker a few minutes ago. Triple H reached out. Been a pleasure, really, to have had some of the biggest stars in wrestling — and Al Snow — reach out to me [laughs]. That never gets old."

While Foley admitted he feels like “a truck has run over” him and is “propped up against about seven pillows,” he remains astonished by the outcome. “Looking at that accident, and looking at that car, I do not think anyone would predict that the guy in that car would come out of it with soft tissue damage. It’s pretty — I do not want to say miraculous, but I am feeling really fortunate right now.”

Despite the lingering pain, Foley confirmed that he will not miss any of his upcoming commitments. “I will be in Texas this weekend. I will be traveling to New Mexico, Arizona, of course on to WrestleMania,” he shared.

He closed the video with his signature sign-off: “And, again, I just want to thank everyone [and] assure you that it was not an April Fool’s joke. I am very grateful, very sore, but thankful for all of you. Have a nice day.”

Foley, who turns 60 in June, had originally hoped to step back into the ring for one final match to mark the milestone. However, he revealed last year that those plans were shelved after he sustained a concussion while training.

During an appearance at the For the Love of Wrestling convention in February, Foley mentioned that his overall health is “pretty well,” and he has been making strides in his weight loss journey with the aid of medication.