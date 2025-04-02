Goldberg Declares His Spear “Often Imitated, Never Duplicated”

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Goldberg is not backing down when it comes to staking his claim as the master of the spear.

The move, one of the most explosive and impactful finishers in professional wrestling, has been used by countless stars over the years. Names like Rhyno, Adam Copeland, Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, Batista, Bron Breakker, Jey Uso, and Ricky Starks have all made the move part of their arsenal. But if you ask Goldberg, no one does it better.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to Twitter to reaffirm his dominance when it comes to the spear, stating that despite the number of superstars who have attempted to mimic it, none have truly measured up to his version.

“Often imitated….NEVER duplicated!! Judge for yourself,” Goldberg wrote on Twitter.

Goldberg recently completed stem cell treatment and has confirmed that he is planning an in-ring return soon, with a retirement match currently being eyed for the summer. While nothing is officially set, he appears ready to go out with a bang.

One potential final opponent that continues to pop up is WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Their brief tension on WWE programming last year caught attention, and Goldberg himself admitted that the matchup could serve as a symbolic passing of the torch.

“If it was, then I guess I could look at it like I’m kind of passing the torch,” Goldberg told Ariel Helwani. “He’s a young talent, comparatively. He’s part of the new generation. They need to be…I’m not gonna say lifted up, but I think if that were the case, if it was Gunther and I, it would be logical. There’s some heat there, obviously, it’s already been placed. He’s the new generation, I’m the old generation. It’s kind of like a passing of a torch in a way. I wouldn’t turn that one down by any stretch of the imagination because you don’t ever open your mouth in front of my wife and my son negatively about me.”

Goldberg also opened up about the realities of preparing for a final match at 58 years old, while maintaining the mindset that made him a household name during the peak of his career.

“The truth is, I’m 58 years old, man. Certain things are a lot harder than I used to be. I might be the only one in the world that has a 3,000 square foot gym on top of his garage and doesn’t have a mirror in it. I don’t want to not be that guy for the rest of my life. But I’m always gonna be that guy. Whether I’m on the football field, whether I’m in the wrestling ring, whether I’m doing my car show, whether I’m at a UFC event, I’m always that guy. If I’m gonna have to do this retirement match in 2025, I need to reacquaint myself with that guy more often. So I’m always gonna be that guy. I cannot wait to present him at 58 years old.”