WWE Eyeing Mexico for Possible 2026 Premium Live Event

Earlier this year, Bad Bunny stirred up speculation among wrestling fans when he suggested that WWE's Backlash event would be held in Mexico. However, he did not provide any details regarding the specific date or location. This claim was quickly dismissed, as several reports confirmed that WWE had no current plans to host Backlash in Mexico.

Despite this, the comment sparked widespread fan discussion, with many wondering if WWE could be eyeing a return to the country for a major event. Reports from WrestleVotes indicated that the possibility of a Premium Live Event (PLE) taking place in Mexico in 2026 is very much on the table.

During a recent Q&A session on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes elaborated on the internal conversations within WWE, revealing that the idea of hosting a PLE in Mexico has been a significant topic behind the scenes.

“Mexico has been discussed heavily. I do not know if it is official. The London thing is always there. They are always wanting shows. They always put themselves out there to get big shows. Look, WWE is going to go where they make the most money. Internationally has been selling out just as much as domestic.”

While nothing is confirmed at this time, it is clear that WWE is actively exploring international opportunities, and Mexico remains a strong contender for a future event.