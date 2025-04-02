Rusev (Miro) Reportedly Signs New Contract to Return to WWE

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Multiple sources have informed PWInsider.com that Rusev, who was known as Miro during his time with AEW, spent the entire day at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, with several individuals confirming they personally saw him there.

PWInsider has also learned that Rusev has officially re-signed with WWE, and his visit to headquarters was to finalise the terms of his return. Interestingly, CJ Perry (Lana) did not accompany him during this trip. While the precise timing of his on-screen comeback is still being kept under wraps, it is now confirmed that Rusev is once again part of WWE.

Rusev worked in WWE from 2010 to 2020, initially debuting as "Alexander Rusev" before the name was shortened. He rose to prominence as one of the standout United States Champions of his era and competed against John Cena at WrestleMania 31.

During his WWE run, he fluctuated in position on the card and later formed the fan-favorite "Rusev Day" partnership with Aiden English. Miro was released in 2020 as part of widespread budget cuts and later joined AEW.

Although he captured the TNT Championship, injuries and limited TV time hampered his AEW run. His most recent match was against Andrade at AEW Worlds End 2023.