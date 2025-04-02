First Matches Announced for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The first matches have been confirmed for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver. NXT Champion Oba Femi is set to defend his title in a triple threat match against Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans at the WrestleMania weekend event. This matchup has been in the works for weeks and was officially booked on Tuesday's NXT episode by GM Ava after the three had an in-ring confrontation.

Additionally, a ladder match for the Women’s North American Championship will take place on the show, with qualifying matches determining the six competitors. Zaria and Kelani Jordan have already secured their spots after Stephanie Vaquer vacated the title during Tuesday's episode. Vaquer decided to relinquish the championship in exchange for choosing her opponent for the NXT Women’s Championship defense at Stand & Deliver.

Next Tuesday, Jordynne Grace will face Jaida Parker in an unofficial number one contender’s match. Stand & Deliver is scheduled to stream on Peacock in the United States and Netflix elsewhere on Saturday, April 19, at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

The current lineup includes: