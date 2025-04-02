WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
First Matches Announced for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 02, 2025

The first matches have been confirmed for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver. NXT Champion Oba Femi is set to defend his title in a triple threat match against Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans at the WrestleMania weekend event. This matchup has been in the works for weeks and was officially booked on Tuesday's NXT episode by GM Ava after the three had an in-ring confrontation.

Additionally, a ladder match for the Women’s North American Championship will take place on the show, with qualifying matches determining the six competitors. Zaria and Kelani Jordan have already secured their spots after Stephanie Vaquer vacated the title during Tuesday's episode. Vaquer decided to relinquish the championship in exchange for choosing her opponent for the NXT Women’s Championship defense at Stand & Deliver.

Next Tuesday, Jordynne Grace will face Jaida Parker in an unofficial number one contender’s match. Stand & Deliver is scheduled to stream on Peacock in the United States and Netflix elsewhere on Saturday, April 19, at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

The current lineup includes:

  • NXT Champion Oba Femi defends against Trick Williams & Je’Von Evans in a triple threat
  • Ladder match for the vacant NXT Women’s North American Championship: Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD
  • NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer defends against TBD

