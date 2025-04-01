WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Raw Secures #4 Spot Worldwide on Netflix for March 24, 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 01, 2025

The March 24 edition of WWE Raw continued its strong run on Netflix, maintaining solid momentum as anticipation builds for WrestleMania 41. According to the latest data released by Netflix, the episode garnered 3 million global views, securing the #4 spot on the platform’s global Top 10 list for the week. It also appeared in the Top 10 rankings across 22 countries.

Although there was a minor decline from the previous week’s episode, which brought in 3.1 million views, Raw remains one of the most consistently high-performing weekly programs available on Netflix. It continues to dominate the sports entertainment category and shows no signs of slowing down.

With the global spotlight firmly on the road to WrestleMania, Raw's international popularity is evident. The show has maintained a strong presence in key regions, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, India, Mexico, Australia, Germany, Brazil, and several others.

