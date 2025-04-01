Mick Foley Hospitalized After Serious Accident, Suffers Minor Concussion

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has revealed that he is recovering in hospital following a serious accident that left him with a minor concussion and soreness throughout his body.

Taking to social media, Foley updated fans with a candid message about the incident, admitting he was shocked he was even able to walk afterward.

“I have no idea how I am still walking around after this accident,” Foley wrote. “I’m in the hospital now, and I’m sore from my knees to my neck, including a minor concussion.”

Foley did not elaborate on the nature of the accident, but the update has sparked an outpouring of support from fans and peers across the wrestling world. Known for his resilience and toughness throughout a career filled with punishing bumps and brutal matches, the hardcore legend’s latest injury once again highlights the enduring toll on his body.

No further details have been shared regarding the extent of his injuries or how long he is expected to remain in hospital.

WNS wishes Foley all the best with his recovery!