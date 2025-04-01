Steve Auston Reacts to WrestleMania 13 Classic with Bret Hart Entering WWE Hall of Fame

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Stone Cold Steve Austin has shared his thoughts on one of his most iconic bouts — the WrestleMania 13 Submission Match against Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart — being inducted into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame as part of the first-ever “Immortal Moment” recognition.

The announcement was made during the March 28 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, confirming that the brutal and emotionally charged encounter between Hart and Austin will be forever honored in WWE history.

Speaking at a recent American Icon Autographs signing, Austin reflected on the moment's legacy and its significance to him:

"Yes and no. I mean, it was a hell of a match and we knew it at the time. I think it was good that it was in Chicago because Chicago is kind of a stronghold for me, but it would’ve worked anywhere with the fact that it happened with Bret The Hitman Hart.

"There’s a couple behind-the-scenes stories that I do not want to talk about, but it was a hell of a match and it is cool for people to still remember it damn near 30 years later.

"Yeah, it means something to me because if it was not for the fans, I would not be sitting here. So, the fact that match is relevant and it is going into 2025 Hall Of Fame for matches and it is the first match to be inducted, cool."

When asked if there were other matches he would have preferred to see inducted ahead of his showdown with Hart, Austin pointed to several memorable performances from his legendary career:

"Man, I had a hell of a barn burner with Steamboat, 30-minute broadway at the LA Forum 100 years ago, but there was nobody filming it. It was a house show, but god damn it was a good match.

"I always liked Rock and Austin at 17 in Houston at the Astrodome because we were cooking and that’s one of the best WrestleManias of all time. Everybody got off that night and everybody had a great match. So when you have to follow everything — main event — of course you’re the biggest reason that the people are there. But it’s everybody together and everybody gets off and you get off to have the best match you can. That was special.

"I always enjoyed that match with Owen Hart before I got dropped on my head. That was a bad accident, but we were having a damn good match up until that point. There’s a bunch of other ones — there’s some ones where we completely shit the bed."

The celebrated WrestleMania 13 match now joins a star-studded Hall of Fame class that includes Triple H, Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, and The Natural Disasters (Earthquake & Typhoon). The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Friday, April 18 at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Both Austin and Hart are confirmed to be in attendance for the event. Additionally, the Texas Rattlesnake will appear at WWE World in Las Vegas during WrestleMania 41 weekend.