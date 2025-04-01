Layla Announces New Podcast 'LayTalk' Spotlighting WWE Divas Era

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Former WWE Divas Champion Layla has announced that she is launching a brand-new podcast dedicated to the Divas era.

The show, titled LayTalk, will explore the history and impact of the Divas division, featuring in-depth interviews with some of the most well-known women from that time. Layla shared the news during a recent appearance on Developmentally Speaking.

“I am also having a podcast that will launch very soon. It’s called LayTalk. It’s going to be dedicated to the Diva era,” she said.

“It’s also going to give you insight on different Divas’ careers and also insight on some of the stuff that happened backstage that you guys would never, ever, ever get to know.”

Layla confirmed that she will not be the only voice on the show.

“I’m going to have the Divas actually on the show, so it’s not just going to be me talking," she explained. "I’m going to get interviews with most of the Divas, if not all of the Divas, and just to show you that the Diva era was something, it was significant, and to go back down memory lane and also to see where your Divas are now, what they’re up to, what they’re doing, what they feel about The New Generation."

She continued, “It’s going to be just a great, great podcast if you guys are Diva fans. If you do want to learn some more stuff about the Diva Search girls as well and how the women were treated back then in that time, in that era, and then you guys can make a decision like, you know, was the divas that bad? I don’t know. It’s going to be called Lay Talk. So that will be out soon.”

Layla rose to prominence by winning the 2006 WWE Diva Search and went on to become the final WWE Women’s Champion in 2010. She later captured the Divas Championship at Extreme Rules in 2012. She was also one half of the LayCool duo with Michelle McCool, who was recently announced for induction into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025.