Finn Balor Reveals He Gave Liv Morgan’s Hotel Keycard Back to Dominik Mysterio

On the June 10, 2024 episode of WWE Raw, a notable backstage storyline unfolded when Liv Morgan handed Dominik Mysterio a keycard to her hotel room. This intriguing gesture quickly caught the attention of his Judgment Day stablemates—Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Carlito, and JD McDonagh—who were visibly concerned about the influence Liv might have on Dominik, particularly while he remained connected to an injured Rhea Ripley.

Trying to maintain unity, the Judgment Day faction presented a composed front. In a symbolic move, Dominik placed the keycard on the table, only for Finn Balor to pick it up, raising questions about his intentions with it.

Balor later addressed the situation during WWE Raw Recap, explaining, "I gave it back to Dom. I was basically taking the weapon, removing the bullets, and making sure that everyone was safe. When everyone was calm, I approached Dom and the keycard was returned."

Megan Morant praised Balor for his gesture, calling him a good brother. Balor responded, "A good big brother. A good role model. A good leader."

Any doubts about internal tension were squashed later in the night, as Balor and Dominik teamed up to defeat Bron Breakker and Penta in tag team action, reinforcing that Judgment Day remains solid heading forward.