Brock Lesnar Spotted Publicly Amid WWE Hiatus

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Brock Lesnar has made a rare public appearance while continuing his hiatus from WWE, attending a recent comedy show.

Lesnar remains absent from WWE programming, and his return is not expected in the near future. Reports indicate he will not be brought back unless WWE’s legal team clears him amid the ongoing lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE.

Originally, the suit referenced an unnamed former WWE/UFC Heavyweight Champion, later identified as Lesnar. In the amended filing, Lesnar is mentioned several times, including a serious claim that McMahon allegedly offered Grant to Lesnar during contract talks. Despite the controversy, Lesnar is still listed on WWE’s official talent roster.

He was recently spotted attending a comedy show, as seen below.