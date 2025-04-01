WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Brock Lesnar Spotted Publicly Amid WWE Hiatus

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 01, 2025

Brock Lesnar has made a rare public appearance while continuing his hiatus from WWE, attending a recent comedy show.

Lesnar remains absent from WWE programming, and his return is not expected in the near future. Reports indicate he will not be brought back unless WWE’s legal team clears him amid the ongoing lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE.

Originally, the suit referenced an unnamed former WWE/UFC Heavyweight Champion, later identified as Lesnar. In the amended filing, Lesnar is mentioned several times, including a serious claim that McMahon allegedly offered Grant to Lesnar during contract talks. Despite the controversy, Lesnar is still listed on WWE’s official talent roster.

He was recently spotted attending a comedy show, as seen below.

