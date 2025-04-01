WWE Reveals Official Format for Upcoming ID Championship Tournament

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE is set to launch the inaugural WWE ID Championship tournaments this month, marking a major step in its collaboration with the independent wrestling scene.

The WWE ID initiative, a developmental partnership between WWE and independent wrestling promotions and training academies, is designed to offer talent both financial backing and access to WWE’s world-class training facilities. The project will officially debut during WrestleMania 41 week, with the first matches taking place at independent events.

The tournament will kick off at GCW’s show on Wednesday, April 16 at The Collective at The Palms in Las Vegas. Additional first-round matches are scheduled to take place at FSW’s event on Friday, April 18 at the FSW Arena. These opening rounds will serve as the beginning of a competitive series intended to crown the first-ever WWE ID Champions. Once crowned, the champions will continue to defend their titles across the independent circuit.

Confirmed participants for the opening round include Sean Legacy, Zayda Steel, Ice Williams, Jackson Drake, Swipe Right (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes), Zara Zakher, and Cappuccino Jones.

According to WWE ID’s official Twitter account, the Men’s Championship will begin with a double elimination format. Wrestlers will be eliminated after two losses, with matches continuing across various indie promotions until only four competitors remain. These final four will then enter a single elimination bracket to determine the champion.

The Women’s Championship, in contrast, will be decided via a round robin format, also taking place across the independent scene.